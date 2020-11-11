Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

21 more U.S. soldiers, civilians in S. Korea test positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    13:22, November 11, 2020

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Sixteen more U.S. soldiers and five other individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has said.

The USFK said in a statement Tuesday that 21 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Oct. 23 and Nov. 8.

Sixteen service members arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Nov. 3, 4, 5 and 8. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Four dependents and one contractor arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Oct. 23, 28 and Nov. 6.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 319, according to Yonhap news agency.

Worry remained here over the virus spread. South Korea reported 146 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday local time, raising the total number of infections to 27,050.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for four straight days due to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York