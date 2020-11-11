WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States has reported a record daily increase of 201,214 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, showed the tally released Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 10,230,770 cases has thus been reported nationwide by 0000 GMT on Tuesday, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global tally, according to the tally.

Two hours later around 0200 GMT, the figure amounted to 10,238,243 with 239,598 deaths, showed an updated tally by the university.

The pandemic-related hospitalizations in the United States have also hit an all-time high, with more than 60,000 people in hospitals across the country, showed data of the country's COVID Tracking Project.

Over the past 10 days, about 1 million cases have been registered nationwide, the fastest pace since the country reported its first case in January.

Texas has overtaken California to become the U.S. state with the most cases while New York with 33,705 deaths from the disease, remains one with the most fatalities.