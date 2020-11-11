Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Wednesday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including one that was domestically transmitted and 16 imported.

The domestically transmitted case was reported in Anhui, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, the commission said.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Tianjin, five in Shanghai, two in Sichuan, and one each in Liaoning, Jiangsu and Shaanxi.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,640 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,274 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 366 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,284. Of them, 422 patients were still being treated, including six in severe condition.

Altogether 81,228 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 17,279 close contacts were still under medical observation after 746 were discharged Tuesday, according to the commission.

Also on Tuesday, 15 new asymptomatic cases, including 13 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, said the report, adding that two asymptomatic cases from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 776 asymptomatic cases, including 480 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 5,389 confirmed cases, including 108 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 580 cases, including seven deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 5,153 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 528 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.