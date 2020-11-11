Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Tianjin reports new asymptomatic COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    10:36, November 11, 2020

TIANJIN, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality reported one new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 Tuesday, local health authorities said.

The carrier is a 48-year-old male cold-chain worker at the Dongjiang port in the city's Binhai New Area, said the Tianjin Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The man tested positive for the novel coronavirus around 10 a.m. Tuesday during a screening of nucleic acid tests for cold-chain workers and frozen goods in Tianjin. He has been transferred to a designated hospital.

After a preliminary epidemiological investigation, 14 close contacts of the worker have been sent to a designated isolation point. His residential area and workplace have been closed.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York