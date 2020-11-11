Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

SCO members develop joint measures to boost economic cooperation amid COVID-19: Putin

(Xinhua)    08:47, November 11, 2020

MOSCOW, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has developed a complex of joint measures aimed at overcoming negative trends in economic cooperation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Speaking about the economic agenda of our organization, Russia's chairmanship was based on the fact that all the member countries are interested in further developing business collaboration and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, manufacture, the digital economy, innovation, high technologies and food, transport and energy security," Putin said in a virtual address at the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

"In this context, the SCO has developed a complex of joint measures to set the situation right: in particular, to implement the SCO Programme of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation until 2035, which was approved in 2019," the president emphasized.

The president added that the joint measures would improve cooperation in trade and strengthen ties in investment, finance and banking, energy, transport, and other areas.

Businesses and public circles are actively involved in restoring the member states' cooperation in the socioeconomic and humanitarian spheres, according to Putin.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York