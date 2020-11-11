SCO members develop joint measures to boost economic cooperation amid COVID-19: Putin

MOSCOW, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has developed a complex of joint measures aimed at overcoming negative trends in economic cooperation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Speaking about the economic agenda of our organization, Russia's chairmanship was based on the fact that all the member countries are interested in further developing business collaboration and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, manufacture, the digital economy, innovation, high technologies and food, transport and energy security," Putin said in a virtual address at the 20th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

"In this context, the SCO has developed a complex of joint measures to set the situation right: in particular, to implement the SCO Programme of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation until 2035, which was approved in 2019," the president emphasized.

The president added that the joint measures would improve cooperation in trade and strengthen ties in investment, finance and banking, energy, transport, and other areas.

Businesses and public circles are actively involved in restoring the member states' cooperation in the socioeconomic and humanitarian spheres, according to Putin.