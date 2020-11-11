East China's Anhui Province reports one COVID-19 case

HEFEI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The city of Fuyang in east China's Anhui Province on Tuesday reported one new COVID-19 case related to a confirmed case in Shanghai, the local epidemic response headquarters said.

Lan, a 50-year-old man, was found to be a close contact of a confirmed case reported in Shanghai on Monday. Before returning to Yingshang County in Fuyang on Nov. 5, Lan worked as a porter at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, local authorities have established 34 close contacts of the Fuyang case. The first 17 people have been sampled for nucleic acid tests, all testing negative and put under quarantine.

The epidemic prevention and control headquarters in Fuyang said that disinfection had been carried out in four residential communities where Lan and his close contacts live, with a total of 3,910 samples collected from residents for testing as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Yingshang People's Hospital on Monday carried out thorough disinfection and nucleic acid tests on a total of 2,717 medical staff, hospitalized patients, and those who accompanied them, according to Fang Kunpeng, deputy head of the county.