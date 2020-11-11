Export of dairy products from Poland to China up 70 pct yoy in H1

Photo taken on April 19, 2017 shows a cow farm in the village of Lipnice, near the Polish capital of Warsaw. The European Union (EU) is one of the largest milk suppliers to Chinese market, with Poland accounting for a share of 12.7%, according to Director of Polish Milk Chamber Agnieszka Maliszewska. Statistics from Poland's Ministry of Finance show that, despite the impact of COVID-19, the export of dairy products from Poland to China grew by 70% year on year in the first half of 2020. Recently, batches of Polish dairy products took freight trains to China for the occassion of Single's Day shopping festival in the country. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)