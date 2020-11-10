NEW YORK, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached a grim milestone of 10 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 10,018,278, with a total of 237,742 deaths, as of 1:25 p.m. local time (1825 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.

Texas recently overtook California to become the U.S. state with the most cases, standing at 992,741. California reported 976,576 cases, and Florida registered 843,897 cases, followed by New York with 529,036 cases.

Other states with over 220,000 cases include Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.

By far, the United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up nearly 20 percent of the global caseload and death toll, respectively.

U.S. COVID-19 caseload hit 5 million on Aug. 9, and then doubled in just three months.

The United States continuously witnessed record-breaking daily infections last week.

On Nov. 7, a total of 128,412 new cases were identified across the country, marking the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, U.S. daily cases crossed the threshold of 100,000 for the fifth consecutive day on Nov. 8, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Ever since the start of fall, the United States has met a resurgence in new cases. Experts have encouraged national measures to flatten the curve as they fear case numbers may explode during the following holiday season in December and January.

Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, urged the current administration to put a "more aggressive" strategy in place to combat coronavirus in a broadcast interview on Nov. 8.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicted a total of 399,163 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by Feb. 1, 2021, based on current projection scenario.