Unmanned food delivery vehicles put into use in Xiamen, Fujian

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2020 shows an unmanned food delivery vehicle at Huli Innovation Park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. Four unmanned food delivery vehicles supported by 5G and AI technologies were put into use recently at the innovation park. Every vehicle can carry more than 200 sets of breakfasts or 100 sets of lunches or dinners. Staff here can get the meal after paying by scanning QR code on the vehicle with a smartphone. Attemperator is installed in the vehicle to keep meals hot. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)