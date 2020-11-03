In pics: upgraded porcelain enterprises in Dehua County, Fujian

Artisan Xu Jinbao prepares an earthen base for white porcelain teaware in Dehua County, Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 20, 2020. A major porcelain-production center, Dehua in southeast China's Fujian Province has been making export porcelain since the Song Dynasty (960-1279 AD). The plain white porcelain crafted here was later dubbed "Blanc de Chine (White from China)" by the French and gained worldwide fame. As one of the traditional dragon kilns with long, thin and slightly sloped structures, the only remaining ancient kiln in Dehua is the Yueji Kiln, which has been burning continuously for more than 400 years. While the city preserves the ancient kiln, there are new-generation artisans seeking creativity on top of heritage. Xu Jinbao, who'd rather define himself as a "technical artisan", is among such innovators in the porcelain manufacturer circle of Dehua. After graduating from Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a degree in materials science, Xu returned to Dehua and set up a technology company which aims at finding improved ceramic solutions by making tweaks to the ingredients. Xu's ceramics products feature better heat-resistant, corrosion-proof and absorption performances than their older, traditional counterparts. He and colleagues have already debuted ceramic kettles which work on direct heat, and ceramic filters for water purifiers will be introduced soon. Like Xu Jinbao and his company, a growing number of Dehua-based porcelain enterprises have optimized production via technical upgrades, securing orders with a continuous supply of state-of-the-art, quality "Blanc de Chine" to global clients. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)