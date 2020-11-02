Macao's gaming revenue rebounds in October

MACAO, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Macao's gaming industry revenue tripled month-on-month in October, although it still recorded a decrease of 72.5 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region (SAR)'s gaming industry watchdog said on Sunday.

Macao's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said in its latest report that the gaming revenue in October was 7.27 billion patacas (about 910.46 million U.S. dollars), about 3.29 times of the figure in September.

The accumulated revenue in the first 10 months of this year reached 45.88 billion patacas (about 5.75 billion dollars), down by 81.4 percent year-on-year.

Macao's monthly gaming revenue kept a year-on-year decrease since the beginning of 2020 due to the impact of novel coronavirus and the following tightened policy for visitors to the SAR.

But the trend was expected to change after the mainland authorities on Sept. 23 resumed the issuance of travel permit to Macao for mainland residents as tourists.