MACAO, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The outward direct investment of Macao enterprises totaled 4.53 billion patacas (about 567.61 million U.S. dollars) in 2019, up significantly by 292.8 percent year-on-year, the special administrative region's statistic department said here on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the income of outward direct investment earned by Macao enterprises in 2019 dropped by 18.7 percent to 1.60 billion patacas (about 200.48 million dollars).

At the end of 2019, the accumulated outward direct investment of Macao enterprises expanded by 9.4 percent year-on-year to 55.49 billion patacas (about 6.95 billion dollars), the DSEC report added.

The accumulated investment in the Chinese mainland totaled 45.55 billion patacas (about 5.71 billion dollars), which was mainly concentrated in Guangdong Province, with Zhuhai taking up 70.7 percent (23.68 billion patacas or 2.97 billion dollars) of the investment in Guangdong.

Analyzed by industry field of Macao enterprises, the accumulated outward direct investment made by enterprises engaged in real estate development, leasing and sale activities went up by 6.1 percent to 16.23 billion patacas (about 2.03 billion dollars).

Meanwhile, the accumulated outward direct investment made by Macao enterprises of the gaming sector, and the wholesale and retail sector went up by 5.9 percent and 0.2 percent respectively to 6.62 billion patacas (about 829.49 million dollars) and 10.05 billion patacas (about 1.26 billion dollars).