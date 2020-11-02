Biden leads Trump by 10 points in pre-election poll

Combo photo shows U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump attend their respective events on different occasions. (Xinhua)

The poll finds that 57 percent of voters disprove Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 55 percent in the poll approve his administration's dealing with the economy.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads U.S. President Donald Trump by ten percentage points nationally, according to a new poll released on Sunday.

Biden's support stands at 52 percent to Trump's 42 percent among national registered voters, the NBC News and Wall Street Journal poll showed as Election day is just two days away.

Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on Oct. 15, 2020 shows ABC live stream of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's town hall event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

This final pre-election poll found that Biden was ahead of Trump by 6 points, 51 percent to 45 percent, in 12 combined battleground states, namely Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The poll, which was conducted from Oct. 29 to 31, also showed that Biden had the advantage over Trump among Black voters (87 percent to 5 percent), young voters ages between 18 and 34 (60 percent to 32 percent), seniors (58 percent to 35 percent), women (57 percent to 37 percent), whites with college degrees (56 percent to 41 percent) and independents (51 percent to 36 percent).

Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, on Oct. 15, 2020 shows NBC live stream of U.S. President Donald Trump's town hall event outdoors in Miami, Florida. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Trump, however, maintained the edge among white voters (51 percent to 45 percent) and whites without degrees (58 percent to 37 percent).

The poll was released as both presidential candidates making last-ditch effort to secure ballots in battleground states. Biden would visit Pennsylvania on Sunday, as Trump had planned five rallies in five key states -- Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.