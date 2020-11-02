UEFA Europa League: Benfica vs. Standard Liege

Pizzi (R) of Benfica celebrates with teammates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match between Benfica and Standard Liege at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
