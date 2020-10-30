Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 30, 2020
CPC Central Committee holds press conference on latest plenary session

(Xinhua)    10:16, October 30, 2020

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee holds a press conference to introduce and elaborate on the guiding principles of the 19th CPC Central Committee's fifth plenary session in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee press conference started Friday morning, introducing and elaborating on the guiding principles of the 19th CPC Central Committee's fifth plenary session that concluded Thursday.

