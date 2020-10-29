Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
China-ASEAN technology forum to be held in south China

(Xinhua)    09:56, October 29, 2020

NANNING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 8th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation is scheduled in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from Nov. 26 to 30, the regional science and technology department said Wednesday.

The high-level forum under the framework of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo will be held both online and offline.

The forum includes a series of activities such as the 2nd ASEAN Plus Three Young Scientist Innovation Forum, China-ASEAN International Forum on Sustainable Development and Innovation Cooperation, and the 17th China-ASEAN Expo Advanced Technology Exhibition.

The forum will also hold events to promote all-round, multi-level and extensive innovative cooperation between China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and ASEAN countries aiming to provide technological support for the regional economic recovery.

