ASEAN reaffirms solidarity amid natural disasters

(Xinhua)    13:56, October 28, 2020

HANOI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ministers from the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have issued a statement on the recent floods and landslides in Southeast Asian countries, reaffirming the bloc's solidarity with the governments and people of the affected member states.

ASEAN member states are "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives, injuries, impact on livelihoods and extensive damage to properties in Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam caused by heavy floods and landslides from the storms that hit the Southeast Asian region, read the statement released on Tuesday.

Expressing its sympathies and condolences to the governments and people in the region, the bloc reaffirmed that it stands ready to extend its cooperation and support in this difficult time, according to the statement.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

