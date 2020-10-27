Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Typhoon Molave strengthens into super typhoon

(Xinhua)    15:26, October 27, 2020

HAIKOU, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Typhoon Molave strengthened into a super typhoon on Tuesday morning, packing winds around 45 meters per second at its center, according to the weather bureau of the island province of Hainan in south China.

The typhoon, the 18th of this year, wreaked havoc in the Philippines before reaching the southeastern part of the South China Sea, some 500 km away from Yongxing Island, one of the Xisha Islands, at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Driven by the super typhoon, heavy rainstorms are expected across Hainan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong winds and rain brought by Molave have left three people dead and 13 others missing in the Philippines, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York