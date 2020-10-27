Typhoon Molave leaves 3 dead, 13 missing in Philippines

MANILA, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Strong winds and rain from Typhoon Molave have left three people dead and 13 others missing, and extensive damage in the Philippine countryside, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

"We received new updates this morning and (we have) three dead, 13 missing and one injured for verification," NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said.

Timbal said the three people died from drowning. Two deaths were from Negros Oriental Province in the central Philippines, and another in Marinduque Province, an island province in the northern Philippines. Another person in Marinduque province was injured.

Timbal added that 10 of the 13 who went missing are fishermen. The other missing people include two local residents and a crew member.

Typhoon Molave, which already left the Philippines on Tuesday morning, affected 237,948 families or 914,709 people. And At least 22,029 families or 77,793 people had to move to evacuation centers.