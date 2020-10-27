Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition to be held in south China

(Xinhua)    09:42, October 27, 2020

NANNING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition will open in the scenic city of Guilin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Dec. 8, the regional culture and tourism department said Monday.

The three-day exhibition covers over 25,000 square meters and is designed to serve as a platform for tourism cooperation, display, exchanges and trading in new technology between China and ASEAN countries.

The exhibition, which will also be held online, features six categories including image of tourism destinations, commodities, consumption, science and technology, resort construction and intelligent cultural expo.

So far, nearly 100 exhibitors from 21 provincial regions in China, 20 overseas official tourist agencies as well as 50 countries and regions including all 10 ASEAN nations, have confirmed their participation. More than 300 professional buyers will also attend the event for onsite negotiations with sellers.

The event has been held annually since 2015.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

