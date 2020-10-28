HKSAR chief executive to visit Beijing to discuss economic measures benefiting Hong Kong

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam attends a press briefing in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 27, 2020. Lam said on Tuesday that she will lead a delegation to visit Beijing next week to discuss with the central ministries the economic measures benefiting Hong Kong. After visiting Beijing, Lam will go to Guangzhou and Shenzhen to discuss on the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong-Shenzhen cooperation. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that she will lead a delegation to visit Beijing next week to discuss with the central ministries the economic measures benefiting Hong Kong.

Lam said at a press briefing prior to the Executive Council meeting that during the three-day tour in Beijing, she will discuss with the central ministries measures proposed by the HKSAR government to support the Hong Kong economy.

After visiting Beijing, Lam will go to Guangzhou and Shenzhen to discuss on the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong-Shenzhen cooperation.

Members of the delegation will include Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui, Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan, Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan and several other top officials.