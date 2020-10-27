Xi's speech on War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea published

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A speech made by President Xi Jinping at a meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea has been published.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech at the event in Beijing on Oct. 23.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.