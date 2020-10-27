Xi congratulates Arce on election as Bolivian president

The Bolivian president-elect, Luis Arce Catacora (C, above), greets his supporters during a celebration of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party for the results in the general elections, in El Alto, Bolivia, on Oct. 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Mateo Romay)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Luis Arce Catacora on his election as Bolivian president.

China and Bolivia are good friends and good partners, Xi said in his message, noting that development of China-Bolivia relations has maintained positive momentum in recent years with fruitful results in practical cooperation.

In particular, he said, since the two countries established a strategic partnership in 2018, bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields have become increasingly close, bringing tangible benefits to both sides.

Musicians play wind instruments during a celebration of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party for the results in the general elections, in El Alto, Bolivia, on Oct. 24, 2020. (Photo by Mateo Romay/Xinhua)

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Bolivia relations, and is ready to work with Arce to continuously enrich the connotation of the China-Bolivia strategic partnership for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

Xi expressed his sincere wish that under the leadership of Arce, the Bolivian government and people will make new and greater achievements in the cause of national construction.