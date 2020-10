At 14:10 p.m. on October 16, Flight MU7619, flying by China Eastern Airlines, landed smoothly at Puer Simao Airport, which indicates the successful opening of the China Eastern Airline's round-trip route from Pu’er to Lijiang.

At present, there are four flights per week, respectively, in Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and each flight takes about 1 hour and 10 minutes.