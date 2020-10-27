Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

The Final of Fourth “Caiyun Award” Opened in Pu’er

(People's Daily Online)    16:08, October 27, 2020

On the evening of October 19, the Final of the Fourth Yunnan Mass Culture “Caiyun Award”, which lasted five days, opened in Pu’er Theatre.

“Caiyun Award” is the highest award of mass culture in Yunnan Province.

This “Caiyun Award”, a total of 1676 works, selected from different levels in the 16 states (cities) in Yunnan Province, were submitted to participate in the quarter-final, including seven categories of music, dance, traditional operas, Chinese folk art forms, art, calligraphy and photography. After a rigorous evaluation, a total of 388 works entered the the Final of “Caiyun Award”.

