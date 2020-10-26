International Research Centers for a Community with Shared Future launches at CUC

(Guests pose for a group photo/Communication University of China)

The Launching Ceremony of the International Research Centers for a Community with Shared Future and the International Academic Network for a Community with Shared Future was held at the Communication University of China (CUC), October 23.

With over 100 guests attending, the ceremony was jointly organized by the Institute for a Community with Shared Future of CUC, along with seven think tanks, universities, research institutions and media from Germany, South Korea, Pakistan, Malaysia, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

(Liao Xiangzhong, President of the Communication University of China addresses the ceremony/Communication University of China)

On behalf of the CUC, President Liao Xiangzhong introduced the intention of establishing the institute. “As technology rapidly develops, human society grows with uncertainty and instability, presenting new challenges to face. With the new threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, the destiny of human beings has never been as interdependent and interconnected as nowadays in human history,” Lao said, adding “the world is stepping into a new era of a global community of shared future.”

He pointed out that the initiative of President Xi to promote the building of a community with a shared future reflects good wishes, common values of mankind, and the world’s desire for unity and cooperation. It is imperative for the world to deal with risks and challenges, requiring all countries to participate and work together.

As practitioners and disseminators of building a community with a shared future, he said that the CUC will continue to be an open space and a high-level international academic platform for global communication and cooperation.

Liu Qing, vice president of the Institute of International Studies of China’s Foreign Ministry, said that global threats such as economic downturn, terrorism, climate change and epidemic diseases still exist. The institute should actively research on global governance, giving full play to its advantages, while bringing more solutions to the world.

(Mbelwa Kairuki, Ambassador of United Republic of Tanzania to China speaks at the ceremony/Communication University of China)

Mbelwa Kairuki, ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to China, pointed out that cooperation between Tanzania and China has been of great help to the East African country. “Without a doubt, China’s rise amongst other things, is following its philosophy and attitude to embrace cooperation with other countries, regardless of the economic, political and social orientation. Their attitude has always been driven by the desire to reach a consensus and cooperate with others, that is why China’s rise will continue to be of tremendous benefit to the entire world,” Mbelwa said.

The ceremony was convened both online and offline, live broadcasted through multiple network platforms such as CCTV, iQiyi, Sina Weibo, Baiyang.com, Douyin, Bilibili, Baidu Baijiahao, etc., gaining more than 100,000 audiences online at the same time.