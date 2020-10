Bai Jinqin, a 74-year-old bodybuilding adept, exercises at a gym in north China's Tianjin, March 13, 2019. Bai has kept exercising for 14 years. After finishing her housework, Bai likes to spend one hour every day at the gym building her body. The hobby has rewarded her with good physique and energy. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)