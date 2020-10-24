China's passenger, cargo transport recovers further

China's transportation industry further recovered in September as economic rebounds continued amid effective epidemic control, industry data showed.

The China Transportation Services Index (CTSI) stood at 168.4 points last month, down by 4.2 percent year on year, according to the China Academy of Transportation Sciences.

The decrease narrowed by 4.7 percentage points from that in August.

The CTSI incorporated the transport volume of passengers and cargo of various transportation modes, including railway, highway, waterway, and civil aviation. With 2010 as the base year and 100 points as the base value, the index includes passenger transport and cargo transport as two subindices.

The subindex for cargo transport gained 6.5 percent to 192.7 points, rising for the fifth consecutive month, while that for passenger transport recovered to 124.1 points last month, down by 25.4 percent year on year.