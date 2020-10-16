Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 16, 2020
China to have 241 civil transport airports by year-end

(Xinhua)    14:42, October 16, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has been making progress in the civil aviation industry with its transport airports expected to reach 241 by the end of 2020, according to the civil aviation authorities.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), China promoted the high-quality development of civil aviation infrastructure, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Significant progress has been made in the construction scale and speed, investment volume and achievements in the civil airport sector.

The number of civil transport airports in China reached 238 by the end of 2019, and the country is expected to see 41 newly-constructed runways and 2,264 stances for aircraft at airports, alongside 43 newly-built or relocated airports, by the end of this year.

China continues to be the world's second-largest civil aviation market, with 660 million passenger trips in 2019, up 7.9 percent year on year, according to the CAAC.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

