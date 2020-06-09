China to facilitate consumption with better transport capacity

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China will further promote consumption, dovetailing it with the development of transport sector, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The ministry will ramp up the construction of infrastructure, rapidly develop urban public transportation, and enhance the building of logistics facilities in rural areas to tap consumption potential, said a circular released by the ministry to provincial departments of transport.

The document called for improving the quality of passenger transport, transfer services and ticketing for better travel experience.

Meanwhile, logistics service will be strengthened to meet rising consumption demands, with more advanced technology in place to promote cold chain logistics.

The transport sector will work with other industries such as tourism and information sectors to facilitate travel and accelerate digitization of transport infrastructure, according to the document.

The MOT also stressed the use of new energy vehicles to promote green transportation.