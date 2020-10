Caskets containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted by honor guards at the Taoxian international airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday the great War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea smashed aggressors' plot to nip New China in the bud.