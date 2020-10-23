China to step up engagement in global innovation network: Premier

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech via video link at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Pujiang Innovation Forum, Oct. 22, 2020. The 2020 Pujiang Innovation Forum opened on Thursday in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to uphold the concept of win-win cooperation and engage more actively in the global innovation network, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday.

Li made the remarks in a speech via video link at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai.

China will promote international exchanges and cooperation in fields including technology, talent and projects, and push forward global scientific and technological progress through the joint building of innovation platforms and sharing of results.

Li said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to technological innovation, and has implemented an innovation-driven development strategy, strongly promoted mass entrepreneurship and innovation to push for sustained economic development and continuous improvement of people's livelihood.

China has achieved significant progress in science and technology, said Li, adding that the country upholds the spirit of opening up and is committed to promoting international scientific and technological cooperation to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results in technological innovation.

Suddenly faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, China strengthened cooperation with the international community, shared scientific research data and information, jointly studied the strategies on prevention, control and treatment, and contributed to the global fight against the pandemic, said Li.

"Through hard efforts, China's economy is expected to achieve positive growth for the full year," Li said.

He stressed that China will consistently deepen reforms and expand opening-up, boost reforms aimed at streamlining administrative approvals, delegating power to lower levels and improving regulations and services, and continue to create a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment.

China will further develop the supporting and leading role of scientific and technological innovation, strengthen the development of the national innovation system, and accelerate the building of an innovative country, Li added.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic also gave a speech at the ceremony through video link.

Brnabic spoke highly of Serbia-China relations, and said that bilateral cooperation in scientific and technological innovation embodies equality and mutual benefit. As a comprehensive strategic partner, Serbia is willing to work with China to increase connectivity and promote digital transformation.