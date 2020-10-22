Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo to enter six European markets

(Xinhua)    11:08, October 22, 2020

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced to launch its business in Poland, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Britain, extending its fanbase in European markets.

The Guangdong-headquartered company set up its European offices in November 2019, and its European headquarters in Dusseldorf, Germany, currently has employees from 16 nations.

Vivo introduced its first line-up of smartphones and companion devices for the European market on Tuesday, including the flagship X51 5G smartphone and two series of wireless headphones.

The company also announced its strategic partnership with UEFA, becoming an official global sponsor of the next two editions of the UEFA European Football Championship.

Since its first step into international markets in 2014, Vivo has been present in over 30 markets in Asia, Oceania, and Africa.

Vivo became the world's fourth-largest smartphone vendor in terms of shipments revenue share in the second quarter of this year, after Apple, Huawei and Samsung, market research firm Counterpoint said in a report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York