Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Spain's COVID-19 cases top 1 mln

(Xinhua)    09:53, October 22, 2020

SPAIN-MADRID-COVID-19-ONE MILLION CASES

People wearing face masks are seen at Columbus Plaza in Mardrid, Spain, on Oct. 21, 2020. The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain since the start of the pandemic surpassed one million after the country's Ministry of Health confirmed 16,973 new cases on Wednesday to take the total to 1,005,295. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

MADRID, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain since the start of the pandemic surpassed one million after the country's Ministry of Health confirmed 16,973 new cases on Wednesday to take the total to 1,005,295.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 156 deaths on Wednesday to lift the total COVID-19 fatalities to 34,366.

Spain is among the six countries in the world with COVID-19 cases topping a million, and is the first country in the European Union to surpass the million-mark.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York