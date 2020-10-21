Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Scenery of Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County, Tibet

(Xinhua)    10:59, October 21, 2020

(InTibet) CHINA-TIBET-SNOW MOUNTAIN-SCENERY (CN)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2020 shows the scenery of the Sapukonglagabo Mountain in Biru County of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. With the improvement of transportation conditions, more and more tourists can get access to the Sapukonglagabo Mountain to enjoy the scenery. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York