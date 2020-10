Int'l students attending approved schools can travel to Canada from Oct. 20

People arrive at Sheldon &Tracy Levy Student Learning Center of Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 20, 2020. Under new exemptions to Canada's coronavirus travel restrictions, international students attending approved colleges and universities can travel to Canada from Oct. 20. To be allowed into Canada, international students approved for a study permit must be attending a Designated Learning Institution with a COVID-19 readiness plan approved by their provincial or territorial government. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)