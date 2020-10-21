U.S. first lady cancels campaign trip due to "lingering cough"

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One departing from the White House en route to Paris of France, in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

The first lady had been scheduled to make her first campaign appearance in months on Tuesday night at President Donald Trump's rally in Erie, Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday canceled her scheduled campaign trip to key swing state Pennsylvania since she is still sick with "lingering cough", according to her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

"Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," Grisham told CNN.

In the early morning on Oct. 2, the president announced he and Melania had both tested positive for COVID-19.

Melania said in a statement posted on the White House's website last week that she had tested negative for the coronavirus and hoped "to resume my duties as soon as I can."