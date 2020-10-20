A burst of color in Beijing

A photo captures the changing colors of autumn in Beijing. [Photo by He Jianyong/for chinadaily.com.cn]

Beijing's autumn leaves have long been a popular attraction for tourists and residents alike, with its tree-covered mountains painted in all shades of yellow and red.

The Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau recently published a list of 19 parks and scenery sites that are good choices for enjoying the fall colors. It reminded visitors to choose nearby locations to avoid traffic congestion and crowds.