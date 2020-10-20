China's GDP grows 0.7 pct in first three quarters

The multipurpose ro-ro ship "Bohai Hengda" is seen launched into the water in Longkou construction base of CIMC Raffles in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 19, 2020. In the first three quarters, China's GDP expanded 0.7 percent year on year, returning to growth after the 1.6-percent contraction in the first half of the year and the 6.8-percent slump in Q1, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). (Photo by Tang Ke/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 0.7 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. Enditem