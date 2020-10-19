2020 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair kicked off in Jiangxi

The annual International Ceramic Fair officially opened on October 18 in Jingdezhen, a world-famous “ceramics capital” in east China’s Jiangxi Province.

2020 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 18, 2020.

With a theme of enhancing investment promotion and trade exchange on the porcelains, this year’s fair has set up 1,500 standard booths and is expected to see contracts worth over 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) signed.

The China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair has a history of 17 years since the first held in 2004 and has become a major platform to show the world’s finest porcelain, the Governor of Jiangxi Province Yi Lianhong said during the opening ceremony.

Yi Lianhong, Governor of Jiangxi Province, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony

He added that it will also provide a larger platform for product trade, effective investment promotion, high-level cultural exchanges, and open cooperation.

It’s the first time for this annual event to be held both online and offline, according to Zhong Zhisheng, Secretary of the CPC Jingdezhen Committee. The official live-streaming space of an area of 800 square meters has been built at the venue of the fair in a bid to expand new channels for porcelain sales.

Zhong Zhisheng, Secretary of the CPC Jingdezhen Committee, made a speech during the opening ceremony

More than 30 activities, including trade exchanges, themed forums, and cultural exhibitions, will be hosted at the fair. “With 1,700 years of ceramic-making history, Jingdezhen ushered in a historical opportunity,” Zhong said.

Some 26 projects have been inked during the first day of the 5-day event, and this year’s fair is expected to see the contract amount exceeding the total investment of the previous five fairs combined.