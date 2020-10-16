Thailand declares state of emergency in Bangkok over protest

Photo taken on Oct. 15, 2020 shows the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has declared a state of emergency in the capital Bangkok effective from 4:00 a.m. Thursday, banning gatherings of five or more people. The move was in response to the anti-government protest staged in the city center on Wednesday night. Thousands participated in the demonstration, and several protest leaders were arrested, according to Thai media reports. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

BANGKOK, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has declared a state of emergency in the capital Bangkok effective from 4:00 a.m. Thursday, banning gatherings of five or more people.

The move was in response to the anti-government protest staged in the city center on Wednesday night. Thousands participated in the demonstration, and several protest leaders were arrested, according to Thai media reports.

Media reports said protestors had thrown small objects at the police, and were later dispersed. At about 4:55 a.m. Thursday, police gained control of the affected areas.

The government decree also authorizes police to ban people from entering any designated areas, and bans the publication of news or online messages that could harm national security.

The decree, which was aired on the national TV, said the imposition of the state of emergency and the related restrictions are necessary for keeping social order and tranquility.