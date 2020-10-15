Tangshan pushes forward industrial agglomeration of local bicycle companies

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2020 shows a staff member working on a production line of the Tangshan Jinhengtong Group in Lutai Economic Development Zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, local authorities of Lutai Economic Development Zone in Tangshan have pushed forward the upgrading and industrial agglomeration of local bicycle components production companies. With more than 40 companies achieving a yearly revenue of about 5 billion yuan (about 745 million U.S. dollars), the bicycle component products have made their presence in both domestic and overseas market. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)