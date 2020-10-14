Germany ties Switzerland in UEFA Nations League

Antonio Ruediger (C) of Germany vies with Xherdan Shaqiri (L) and Remo Freuler of Switzerland during their UEFA Nations League match in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 13, 2020. (Xinhua)

BERLIN, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Germany rallied back twice to share the spoils with Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League A Group 4 in Cologne on Tuesday.

Germany recorded its second straight draw after Serge Gnabry scored the equalizer to make it 3-3 and secure a point on home soil.

The hosts had a bright start to the game, but Switzerland's Mario Gavranovic had all the time and space to open the scoring just five minutes in.

Gavranovic remained in the thick of things and had a golden chance to double the advantage but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer redeemed his moment of madness in the 16th minute.

Switzerland continued on the front foot and doubled its lead on 26 minutes when Toni Kroos' misplaced pass allowed Remo Freuler to chip the ball over Neuer from a tight angle.

The second goal was a wakening call for Joachim Low's men as Timo Werner halved the deficit moments later after dancing through Switzerland's defence and beat Yann Sommer with a low shot into the far post corner.

Germany piled on the pressure before the break, but Switzerland's Sommer was on guard twice to deny long-range efforts from Robin Gosens and Kroos.

After the interval, Germany came close through Kai Havertz, who rattled the woodwork from inside the box in the 49th minute.

Germany's efforts paid off in the 55th minute when Havertz rounded off his solo run with a well-placed shot past Sommer to make it 2-2.

However, it was short-lived joy for Germany as Switzerland took the lead again only two minutes later after Gavranovic picked up a blocked shot from Neuer to make it 3-2.

On the hour mark, Gnabry poked home Werner's build-up work to restore parity.

The hosts pressed for the winner, but Switzerland stood firm and settled for a share of the spoils on the road.

With the result, Germany sits in second place in Group 4 and Switzerland remains in fourth.

"It was an intense match. Both teams risked a lot and made many mistakes. However, we showed great morale by bouncing back twice," Germany head coach Joachim Low said.