Runners compete during the Vienna City Marathon (VCM) Tribute to Eliud - Vienna Race, Vienna, Austria, Oct. 12, 2020. Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya became the first person to run the 42.2km marathon distance in under two hours, doing so in Vienna in one hour 59 minutes 40 seconds on Oct.12, 2019. VCM held an event this year to celebrate its first anniversary. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)