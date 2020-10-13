7th Silk Road International Film Festival kicks off in Xi’an

The 7th Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) opened on October 11 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Themed, "Silk Road Links the World, Film Connects Cultures", the festival aims to bridge the gap between the movies and people. Five hundred films will be shown to global audiences.

Opening the landmark Yongning Gate of the ancient city, the ceremony welcomed over 100 renowned directors, actors and film crew.

More than 3,500 films from 116 countries and regions will participate in the festival's film recommendation section. Seventeen films, including 11 dramas, 3 animated films and 3 documentaries were selected and recommended by the seven-people Special Recommended Film Panel.

Live performances, such as The Garments of Silk Road and At This Moment integrated the customs and charm along the Silk Road.