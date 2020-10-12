Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 12, 2020
Silk Road film festival opens in NW China

(Xinhua)    11:00, October 12, 2020
Performance is seen during the opening ceremony of the 7th Silk Road International Film Festival in Xi''an, capital of southwest China''s Shaanxi Province, Oct. 11, 2020. The six-day event will witness the participation of more than 3,000 films from 116 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

XI'AN, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 7th Silk Road International Film Festival opened Sunday in Xi'an, capital city of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The six-day event will witness the participation of more than 3,000 films from 116 countries and regions. At the welcoming session, 17 recommended films were selected by seven renowned film practitioners from around the world including Chinese director Lu Chuan.

Over 500 films from home and abroad will be shown in outdoor squares, cinemas and online platforms at the event's screening session. A total of 102 films will be screened in cinemas, of which more than 70 percent are from countries and regions along the Belt and Road, according to the organizers.

First held in 2014, the film festival is hosted by Shaanxi and east China's Fujian Province in turn.


