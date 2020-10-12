Nadal beats Djokovic in straight sets to win 13th French Open title

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament 2020 at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Oct. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

PARIS, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion Rafael Nadal beat arch-rival Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday to lift his 13th La Coupe des Mousquetaires in a two-hour-39-minute final.

The victory, which was the 34-year-old Spaniard's 100th win from 102 matches at Roland Garros, also powered him to equal all-time men's record of 20 major titles held by Roger Federer.