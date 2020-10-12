Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

A live broadcast sales over ¥200 million

(People's Daily Online)    18:54, October 12, 2020

Recently, Jingdong Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City held a live broadcast of “Jingdong excellent specialities, Yunnan Dinging Are Seeking Taste” to help farmers. A total of more than 300 pieces of Jingdong late-ripening mango, bacon, tea and other special agricultural products were sold, and the sales amount reached 2,3462.5 yuan.

From January to September this year, the total amount of e-commerce transactions in Jingdong County reached more than 30 million yuan, which played a positive role in alleviating the difficulty in selling local special agricultural products, boosting industrial development and increasing farmers' income.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York