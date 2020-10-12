A live broadcast sales over ¥200 million

Recently, Jingdong Yi Autonomous County of Pu'er City held a live broadcast of “Jingdong excellent specialities, Yunnan Dinging Are Seeking Taste” to help farmers. A total of more than 300 pieces of Jingdong late-ripening mango, bacon, tea and other special agricultural products were sold, and the sales amount reached 2,3462.5 yuan.

From January to September this year, the total amount of e-commerce transactions in Jingdong County reached more than 30 million yuan, which played a positive role in alleviating the difficulty in selling local special agricultural products, boosting industrial development and increasing farmers' income.