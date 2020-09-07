People experience latest technologies at exhibition areas of CIFTIS

A visitor tries skiing by VR at the comprehensive exhibition area of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2020. The CIFTIS runs on Sept. 4-9 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
