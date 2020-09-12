Sinopec holds first virtual Open Day event in Saudi Arabia

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), China’s leading energy and chemical company, held an Open Day in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The “Better Energy, Better Life” online event highlighted the milestones achieved by Sinopec since its entry into Saudi Arabia in 2000.

Over the last two decades, Sinopec has consistently provided high-quality engineering, technology, and refining services for the Saudi petroleum and petrochemical industry, and also supplied petroleum and petrochemical equipment, products, and services.

In 2000, Sinopec established its first drilling rig in the country. Today, it oversees nearly 70 rigs. With its safe and efficient construction, the company has earned a positive reputation in Saudi Arabia.

To move forward the development of drilling technology, Sinopec established Sinopec Tech Middle East in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran Techno Valley in 2017, the first Chinese R&D center in the country.

The company is currently carrying out a four-year 3D geophysical prospecting project in the country, with over 1,000 project personnel combating temperatures of up to 50° Celsius everyday in a desert zone covering more than 200km2.

Since entering Saudi Arabia in 2004, the Sinopec Exploration team has completed nine geophysical prospecting projects, showcasing its leading technology and outstanding health, safety and environment practices.

In 2008, the Sinopec Training Center opened in Saudi Arabia to train local petroleum engineering personnel. As the company’s first overseas training center, it has since held 1,310 training courses and trained over 30,000 employees, in addition to cooperating with Saudi Aramco Training and multinational training institutions. The training center is also an important venue for Sino-Arab cultural exchanges, including a Silk Road bookstore for students to learn about Chinese culture.

To help Saudi Arabia realize its 2030 vision of building a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation, the company is also constructing over 30 city overpasses and passages in the country, building a 600km domestic water transportation system from Yanbu to the holy city of Medina, as well as a 300km irrigation system.

Concurrent with this virtual open day event, Sinopec published the book “My 100 Overseas Colleagues”, which tells the stories of Sinopec employees around the world. Meanwhile, Sinopec has also launched its Sinopec Russia account on Facebook, Twitter, and VK to highlight its local presence.

In addition, the company has also continued to work with local governments to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, promote the resumption of production and projects, and ensure the health of its employees around the world.